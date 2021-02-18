‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Tops Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominations

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” leads all movies in nominations for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards, which are presented by I.A.T.S.E. Local 706.



The threequel comedy picked up nominations in four of the five film categories, including for Best Contemporary Make-Up, Best Period and/or Character Makeup, Best Special Make-Up Effects and Best Contemporary Hairstyling.



Other films to receive multiple nominations included “Mulan,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Mank.” The latter three films all also landed on the Oscars shortlists in the Best Make-Up and Hairstyling category, though “Mulan” and “Bill & Ted” failed to do so.



*Also Read:* Anthony Carrigan's 40-Pound Robot Suit in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Felt Like a 'Silicone Oven'



In the TV categories, “Westworld,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ozark,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Saturday Night Live” were just some of the shows to receive multiple nominations.



This year’s Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards will be presented at the 8th Annual MUAHS Awards Gala on Saturday, April 3. Final ballot online voting begins March 5 and closes Mar. 18.



As previously announced, Oscar winner Matthew Mungle and Emmy winner Terry Baliel will both receive Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work in the field.



View the full list of nominees below:



*1. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE** – **Best Contemporary Make-Up*



*Bill & Ted Face the Music*



Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley



*Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) *



* *Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas



*Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *



Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek



*The Prom*



Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes



*Promising Young Woman *



Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher



--------------------



*2. **FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE** **- **Best Period and/or Character Make-Up*



*Bill & Ted Face the Music *



Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice



*Hillbilly Elegy*



Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella



*Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *



Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young



*Mank*



Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim



*Mulan*



Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon



--------------------



*3. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE** **- **Best Special Make-Up Effects** **TIE****Bill & Ted Face the Music*



Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley



*Hillbilly Elegy*



Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess



*Mulan*



Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick* *



*Pinocchio*



Mark Coulier



* The United States vs. Billie Holiday*



Adrian Morot



*Wonder Woman 1984*



Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier



--------------------



*4. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE** **- **Best Contemporary Hair Styling**Bill & Ted Face the Music *



Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin * *



*Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) *



Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms



*Borat Subsequent Moviefilm *



Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely



*The Prom*



Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland



*Promising Young Woman *



Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham



--------------------



*5. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE** -** **Best Period Hair Styling* *and/or Character Hair Styling*



*Hillbilly Elegy*



Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth



*Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom*



Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams



*Mank*



Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff



*Mulan*



Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel



*Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey*



Sharon Martin, Kat Fa



--------------------



*6. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES *



* ****TIE**** **Best Contemporary Make-Up *



*Dead to Me *



Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash



*Grace and Frankie*



Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,



*Ozark *



Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane



*RuPaul’s Drag Race*



Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo



*Schitt’s Creek*



Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan



*Westworld*



Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke



--------------------



*7. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES *



* ****TIE**** **Best Period and/or Character Make-Up *



*Bridgerton*



Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell



*The Crown*



Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,



*Hollywood*



Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez



*The Mandalorian *



Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman



*Perry Mason *



Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist



*The Queen’s Gambit *



Daniel Parker



--------------------



*8. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES *



* **Best Special Make-Up Effects*



*Hollywood *



Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez



*Lovecraft Country*



Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais



*The Mandalorian *



Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard



*Star Trek: Picard*



James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke



*Westworld *



Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz



--------------------



*9. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES *



* **Best Contemporary Hair Styling**Empire*



Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings



*Grace and Frankie*



Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams* *



*Ozark *



Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker



*RuPaul’s Drag Race*



Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall



*Schitt’s Creek*



Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys



--------------------



*10. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES *



* **Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling**Bridgerton*



Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper



*The Crown*



Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,



*Hollywood*



Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo



*The Queen’s Gambit*



Daniel Parker



*Ratched *



Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley



--------------------



*11. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION*



* **Best Contemporary Make-Up**Dancing with the Stars *



Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo



*Killing Eve Season 3 *



Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand



*Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special*



Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James MacKinnon



*The Oscars*



Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James MacKinnon



*Saturday Night Live *



Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani**



--------------------



*12. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION*



* **Best Period and/or Character Make-Up *



*The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel*



LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac



*Saturday Night Live*



Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani



*Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular *



Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp



*Sylvie’s Love*



* *Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech



*Uncle Frank *



Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller



--------------------



*13.** TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE* *FOR TELEVISION** ** *



* **Best Contemporary Hair Styling *



*Dancing with the Stars*



Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard



*Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always” *



Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina,



*Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special *



Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks



*Saturday Night Live/ Adele as Host*



Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher



*The Voice*



Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “LaMarr” Randall



--------------------



*14. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION *



* **Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling *



*The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel *



Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith



*Godmothered*



Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin



*Hamilton*



Frederick Waggoner



*Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig as Host*



Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher



*Sylvie’s Love*



Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris



--------------------



*15. DAYTIME TELEVISION** **- **Best Make-Up** *



*The Bold and the Beautiful *



Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle



*The Ellen DeGeneres Show *



* *Dionne Wynn



*The Kelly Clarkson Show*



* *Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster



*The Real *



Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton



*The Young and the Restless*



Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins



--------------------



*16. DAYTIME TELEVISION – **Best Hair Styling** *



*The Bold and the Beautiful *



Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph



*The Kelly Clarkson Show *



Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland



*The Young and the Restless *



Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala



*The Real *



Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai



*Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess*“



Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones * *



--------------------



*17. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING** **- **Best Make-Up** *



*All That*



Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld



*The Baby-Sitters Club *



Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey



*Danger Force*



Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine



*Henry Danger*



Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick



*Sesame Street*



Jane DiPersio



--------------------



*18. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – **Best Hair Styling** *



*All That*



Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax



*The Baby-Sitters Club *



Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,*

Danger Force*



Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz



*Ghostwriter*



Liz Roelands



*Sesame Street*



Jacqueline Payne



--------------------



*19. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – **Best Make-Up *



*Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”*



Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano



*Capitol One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man” *



Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen



*Justin Bieber “Anyone”*



Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran



*Lady Gaga “911”*



Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash



*The Weeknd “In Your Eyes”*



Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith



--------------------



*20. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS** **- **Best Hair Styling** *



*Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things” *



Craig Gangi* *



*Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston”*



Vitto Trotta



*Rufus Wainwright “Devils and Angels”*



Sean James



*Ozzy Osbourne “Under the Graveyard”*



Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos

*Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro”*

Stacey Morris



--------------------



*21. THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS **(**Live Stage) – **Best Hair Styling** *



*Frozen – Live at the Hyperion *



Erin Zachary



*Frozen *



Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana



*Hamilton (And Peggy Company)*



Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik



*Harry Potter and the Cursed Child *



Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres



*Little Shop of Horrors

* Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin



