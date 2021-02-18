Kamala Harris' stepdaughter steps onto the catwalk
Fashion house Proenza Schouler shows off its fall collection in a show which features the modelling debut of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. (Feb. 18)
Ella Emhoff walks the runway during a socially distanced Proenza Schouler show after signing with IMG Models