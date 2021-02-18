Daisy Ridley to Star in Neil Burger’s Thriller ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’

Daisy Ridley is attached to star in the psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter” that will be directed by “Divergent” filmmaker Neil Burger.



The film is based on Karen Dionne’s 2017 book of the same name. It tells the story of Helena, who was kidnapped as a teenager by her father and kept in a remote cabin in the marshlands. After years of trying to escape her past, she must now hunt her father down after he escapes from prison.



The package for “The Marsh King’s Daughter” will be presented to buyers at the European Film Market by Black Bear, Anonymous Content and STX International.



“The Revenant” writers Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith adapted the screenplay based on Dionne’s book. Principal photography is expected to begin this summer in Canada.



Producing “The Marsh King’s Daughter” are Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman, Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon and Mark L. Smith. Black Bear will finance. STX will distribute in the UK, Ireland and India. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.



Ridley is best known for starring in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, and will next be seen in “Chaos Walking” based on the YA novel by Patrick Ness. Burger’s next film is the sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Colin Farrell.



Ridley is represented by CAA. Burger is represented by CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman. Smith is represented by CAA, Syndicate Entertainment, Anonymous Content and attorney Mark Temple.



