"Touchdown confirmed!": NASA rover lands on Mars
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.Full Article
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover has safely landed on the red planet, marking an “amazing accomplishment”, the space agency has..
NASA's rover made a historic landing on Mars on Thursday as part of a mission to uncover signs of ancient life and collect samples..