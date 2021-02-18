"Touchdown confirmed!": NASA rover lands on Mars
Published
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.Full Article
Published
The $2.4 billion Perseverance rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life and collect Martian rock samples for return to Earth.Full Article
CBS4's Bobeth Yates shares the details of the mission. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2OHHb7I
Experts across Huntsville are celebrating the touchdown of NASA's Perseverance rover, a groundbreaking event for science.