Ivanka Trump won't challenge Rubio for Florida Senate seat
The New York native and her family moved to Florida after her father was defeated by Joe Biden in the presidential election.Full Article
Ivanka Trump will not be running for Florida Sen Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as she settles into life after Washington...
Donald Trump Jr. had considered running for an open Senate seat in Wyoming last year--but decided against it.
Instead,..