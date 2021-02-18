Watch as NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars is met with celebrations
Published
NASA's newest rover landed safely on Mars after a nearly 300 million-mile journey that began on a Florida launch pad.
Published
NASA's newest rover landed safely on Mars after a nearly 300 million-mile journey that began on a Florida launch pad.
Washington (AFP) Feb 18, 2021
NASA said Thursday that the Perseverance rover has touched down on the surface of Mars..
NASA’s newest rover landed safely on Mars after a nearly 300 million-mile journey that began on a Florida launch pad.