Bronx gas explosion injures 9, including 6 children
Published
A gas explosion on the second floor of a building in the Bronx Thursday afternoon injured six children and three adults, WLNY reports.Full Article
Published
A gas explosion on the second floor of a building in the Bronx Thursday afternoon injured six children and three adults, WLNY reports.Full Article
A Bronx neighborhood was rocked by a gas explosion inside a three-story apartment building Thursday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
A gas explosion in the Bronx on Thursday left nine people hurt, including two children; CBS2's Cory James reports.