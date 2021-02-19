The filmmakers of HBO docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow' talk about their investigative process
Published
"Allen v. Farrow" filmmakers say they approached project with open minds. Producer says she found "a real miscarriage of justice."(Feb. 18)
Published
"Allen v. Farrow" filmmakers say they approached project with open minds. Producer says she found "a real miscarriage of justice."(Feb. 18)
A four-part docuseries - What you think you know is just the tip of the iceberg.
#AllenVFarrow, a four-part HBO..