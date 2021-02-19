CBS Evening News, February 18, 2021
Published
Texas faces water crisis as death toll mounts from frigid temps; NASA's Perseverance rover completes ambitious Mars landingFull Article
Published
Texas faces water crisis as death toll mounts from frigid temps; NASA's Perseverance rover completes ambitious Mars landingFull Article
Ruth Yarborough depends on a check she gets in the mail at the beginning of every month. Three weeks into February, that is not the..
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."