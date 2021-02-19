Rose Lavelle’s 2nd-half goal lifts U.S. past Canada 1-0
Published
Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night.Full Article
Read more
Substitute Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to help the U.S. defeat Canada 1-0 Thursday on the opening day of the SheBelieves..