Analysis of Biden's foreign policy remarks at Munich Security Conference
Published
President Biden took the global stage Friday at the Munich Security Conference to discuss how his administration will approach foreign relations. The President touched on a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, Russia, and the Iran nuclear deal. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN to break down how he's diverging from former President Trump's "America First" approach.