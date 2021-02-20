Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to claim her 4th Grand Slam title
Published
Only two active women own more Slam titles than Osaka: Serena Williams, with 23, and her sister, Venus, with seven.Full Article
Published
Only two active women own more Slam titles than Osaka: Serena Williams, with 23, and her sister, Venus, with seven.Full Article
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final on..
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title Sunday by pulling away to beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open..