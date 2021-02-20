US Deports 95-Year-Old Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard to Germany
Published
The United States on Saturday deported a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany, the Justice Department said.Full Article
A 95-year-old man has been deported from the US to Germany after admitting working as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.
The 95-year-old man faces questioning by local police after arriving at Frankfurt airport