COVID-19 Pandemic Could Be 'Mostly Gone' by April, According to John Hopkins

COVID-19 Pandemic Could Be 'Mostly Gone' by April, According to John Hopkins

HNGN

Published

A Johns Hopkins professor and surgeon stated the pandemic could be “mostly gone” by April 2021. Marty Makary, a professor at the university’s School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, remarked in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that daily COVID-19 cases have declined by 77 percent since January 2021.

Full Article