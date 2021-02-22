Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all of its 777s with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver this weekend.Full Article
Chicago-based Boeing is grounding all of its 777 airplanes equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure..
An engine was on fire during the United Airlines flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday, forcing the plane to turn around.