Keep Wearing Masks: COVID Vaccine Can Protect You But You Are Not Immune
Published
More than 1.3 million people in Florida have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but while the vaccine can protect you, you are not immune.Full Article
Published
More than 1.3 million people in Florida have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but while the vaccine can protect you, you are not immune.Full Article
Insight on obesity risks with COVID-19, and how to shift your lifestyle to give yourself a better shot at a healthy future.