Dominion Voting Systems sues "MyPillow Guy" for $1.3 billion
Voting technology provider says Trump supporter defamed the company by claiming it rigged the 2020 election.
Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has followed through on threats and filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and founder Mike Lindell..
Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell, seeking about $1.3 billion in damages.