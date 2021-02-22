Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Bid to Conceal Taxes, Financial Records
Published
The former president’s accountants will give New York prosecutors the financial records he has spent years trying to shield.Full Article
Published
The former president’s accountants will give New York prosecutors the financial records he has spent years trying to shield.Full Article
The US Supreme Court has rejected former president Donald Trump's effort to conceal his financial records from prosecutors, ending..
The court’s order is a win for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records since 2019..