Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Send Money To Help Texas Women’s Shelter Following Winter Storm
Published
'Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children'Full Article
Published
'Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children'Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported the Dallas shelter through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, through their Archewell Foundation, have made a donation to a women’s shelter who was affected by..