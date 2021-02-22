The wife of the Mexican drug kingpin known as El Chapo has been arrested at a US airport on international drug trafficking charges.Full Article
El Chapo's wife arrested on drug trafficking charges
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
El Chapo’s Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro Arrested On International Drug Trafficking Charges
OK! Magazine
The wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday on international trafficking charges,..
You might like
More coverage
El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro arrested in US over 'drug trafficking'
BBC News
Emma Coronel Aispuro's arrest comes two years after her husband was convicted in the US over his cartel.
-
El Chapo’s Wife Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Alleged Coded-Message Scheme Akin to Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Mediaite
-
El Chapo's Wife Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
Newsmax
-
Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on US drug charges
New Zealand Herald
-
Wife Of Cartel Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Arrested For Alleged Role In Husband’s Drug Trafficking
Daily Caller