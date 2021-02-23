New York dad-to-be killed in gender reveal explosion, police say
Published
A soon-to-be dad was killed in New York Sunday after the device he was constructing for an upcoming gender reveal party exploded, police said.Full Article
Published
A soon-to-be dad was killed in New York Sunday after the device he was constructing for an upcoming gender reveal party exploded, police said.Full Article
An expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded, police in New York said Monday.