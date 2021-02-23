Soon-to-be father killed planning gender reveal party as device explodes in New York
Christopher Pekny of Liberty, New York, was expecting the birth of his child and planning a gender reveal party when he was killed in the explosion.
An effort to delight family and friends at a gender reveal event proved deadly for a Sullivan County man. CBS2's Tony Aiello..