Lifelines in the Lockdown

With millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders in the coronavirus pandemic, workers like grocery store employees, bus drivers and delivery people have become indispensable lifelines. Often unnoticed and undervalued by society, they now risk their lives so that daily life can continue to function. In this episode of the CBSN Originals documentary series REVERB, Adam Yamaguchi asks: Will better benefits, higher wages, and our newfound respect last beyond this crisis?