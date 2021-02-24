El Chapo: What to know about convicted drug kingpin
Published
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is the longtime head of the multibillion-dollar Sinaloa drug cartel.Full Article
Published
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is the longtime head of the multibillion-dollar Sinaloa drug cartel.Full Article
A U.S. judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to remain behind bars Tuesday after she was charged..
What's the life of a drug kingpin wife like?