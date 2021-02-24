$15 Minimum Wage Becomes a Barrier for Lawmakers to Immediately Pass the Stimulus Bill

$15 Minimum Wage Becomes a Barrier for Lawmakers to Immediately Pass the Stimulus Bill

HNGN

Published

Within weeks, Senate Democrats want to present a new $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, but one big barrier lies between them and the actual passage of the bill: whether it would include a $15 increase in minimum wage.

Full Article