Navy veteran died after police knelt on his neck, family says
"He said 'Please don't kill me. Please don't kill me,' as they were putting him on the ground," Angelo Quinto's mother said.Full Article
The family of a young Navy veteran who died after police were called to his home during a mental health episode say he died as a..
The government should not be in the business of killing its citizens.
Nevertheless, the U.S. government continues to act..
Watch VideoIn California, 30-year-old Navy veteran Angelo Quinto's handcuffed body lies lifeless in a pool of blood. In..