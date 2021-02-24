Johnson and Johnson vaccine: FDA finds the single-shot jab safe
US regulators say Johnson and Johnson's single-shot vaccine is safe, and could be approved in days.Full Article
FDA approves Johnson & Johnson one shot Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
The J&J shot could help speed up vaccinations with just one dose, instead of two.