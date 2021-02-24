Showtime Sets ‘Ray Donovan’ Film That Picks Up Where Final Season Ended

A “Ray Donovan” feature-length film that picks up where the show’s seventh and final season left off is set at Showtime.



Star Liev Schreiber will return to his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role, and will co-write the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who will also serve as director.



Jon Voight will also reprise his role as Mickey Donovan, and Kerris Dorsey will return as Ray’s daughter Bridget. Production is scheduled to begin later this year in New York.



*Also Read:* Liev Schreiber on Fan Outcry After 'Ray Donovan' Cancellation: 'Your Voices Have Been Heard'



“When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine said in a statement. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”



Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro are executive producing.



The show ran from 2013 to 2020 and had 82 episodes, which earned multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Writers Guild and Critics’ Choice nominations. Voight won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series of Motion Picture Made for Television.



