‘Halo’ TV Series Moves to Paramount+ From Showtime

The much-anticipated “Halo” TV series is moving from Showtime to ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ streaming service, TheWrap has learned.



The adaptation of the popular Xbox video game, which stars Pablo Schrieber, Natascha McElhone and Bokeem Woodbine, is set to premiere in 2022. Other cast members starring on “Halo,” which was ordered to series at Showtime in 2018, include Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy and Yerin Ha.



“American Gods” star Schrieber is set in the show’s leading role of Master Chief.



McElhone is playing two characters: Dr. Catherine Halsey, the scientist who created the Spartan supersoldiers and the Artificial Intelligence Cortana.



Woodbine stars as Soren-066, a morally complex privateer at the fringes of human civilization whose fate will bring him into conflict with his former military masters and his old friend, the Master Chief. Azmi has been cast as Adm. Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence.



Kalu will play Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically augmented supersoldier conscripted at childhood who serves as the de facto deputy to the Master Chief. Culzac has the role of Spartan Riz-028 – a focused, professional and deadly, cybernetically enhanced killing machine. Kennedy will play Spartan Kai-125, an all-new courageous, curious and deadly Spartan supersoldier.



Kalu, Culzac, Riz, and Ha are all playing new characters created for the TV series.



Yerin Ha plays Kwan Ha, described as a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.



It’s been slow going for the “Halo” adaptation over the past few years, which underwent a director change in 2019 when Otto Bathurst stepped in for Rupert Wyatt, and, much like every other series, has been delayed due to the pandemic. Kyle Killen and Steven Kane will serve as showrunners.



Deadline first reported the news the “Halo” TV series had changed platforms, which came on Wednesday ahead of ViacomCBS’ streaming presentation to investors to promote the March 4 launch of Paramount+, which is a rebranded CBS All Access.



