Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media Backs Out of Brett Ratner’s Milli Vanilli Film

Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media has backed out of Brett Ratner’s upcoming Milli Vanilli film which the company was planning to shop at the upcoming European Film Market.



“On the heels of the announcement of the long gestating Milli Vanilli movie, the project fielded multiple competitive bids and a group of private equity investors have emerged that are fully financing the movie to begin production shortly,” said a spokesperson in a statement for Millennium Media and RatPac Entertainment. “Millennium will not be selling the film at EFM or be involved in the production.”



Time’s Up on Saturday lashed out at Brett Ratner after a report that the disgraced director had lined up a new film project just four years after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.



“You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened,” the organization said in a statement. “We have not — and will not — forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback,” “There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett.”



Last week, Deadline reported that Ratner was set to direct a new film about the pop duo, Milli Vanilli.



The film would be Ratner’s first directing job since 2014’s “Hercules” — and also the first since he was accused of sexual misconduct four years ago by at least six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge (The director has disputed the accusations — and even filed a defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers, which he later withdrew).



More to come…



