Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Out for ‘Sad’ Anti-Trans Display Outside Democrat’s Office

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hung an anti-trans sign outside her Congressional office Wednesday and by Thursday, the blowback had caused her to trend on Twitter, in part because the sign was placed it within view of a colleague whose daughter is transgender.



“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” tweeted the freshman representative from Georgia, mirroring language used by Rep. Marie Newman when she posted herself placing the transgender pride flag outside her office.



Taylor Greene posted a video of herself hanging a sign that said, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!'”



Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted a link to a Scientific American article that stated sex is not binary and accused Taylor Greene of discriminating against transgender individuals. A doctor who specializes in gender identity added, “science is not even remotely on your side here.”



GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger criticized his fellow Republican, tweeting, “This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”



Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, too, tweeted, “Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel. This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman‘s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against.”



Screenwriter Chase Mitchell, comedian Rob Gill and actor George Takei criticized the move, but in a Thursday interview on CNN, Rep. Newman said she still feels “good” that Taylor Greene has to see her pride flag every day.



Oh, Marjorie. You wouldn't know science if it hit you on the way out. https://t.co/YTSlPoJvPV



Marjorie Taylor Greene is a domestic terrorist. #EqualityAct https://t.co/ySuVEdNb1j pic.twitter.com/Gehq3PJCUa



God what a complete piece of shit. Also why did you rub the sign and dust your hands off like you had done an actual day's work, you fucking weirdo https://t.co/FYgc0dsHFJ



