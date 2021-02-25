House Passes Equality Act, Provides Civil Rights Protections To Gay And Transgender People
Published
House Passes Equality Act, Provides Civil Rights Protections To Gay And Transgender PeopleFull Article
Published
House Passes Equality Act, Provides Civil Rights Protections To Gay And Transgender PeopleFull Article
The Democrat-led House is poised to pass a bill that would enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation's labor and civil rights laws,..
According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Equality Act is "about ending discrimination"; President Joe Biden agrees. That may be..