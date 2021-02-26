Atlantic Ocean circulation weakens, sparking climate worries
New study finds evidence of an unprecedented slowdown in North Atlantic Ocean circulation, likely to due to human-caused climate change.Full Article
The results could have massive implications for temperature, sea life and humanity.
A new study, in which the Andalusian Earth Sciences Institute (IACT) (CSIC-UGR) participated, has described for the first time a..