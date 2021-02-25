Twitter Unveils ‘Super Follow,’ Allowing User to Charge Followers for Bonus Content

Twitter on Thursday shared a sneak peek at a potential new feature dubbed “Super Follow,” which would allow users to charge their followers for access to bonus content.



Details were sparse, but the company, during its virtual analyst day presentation, showed the new feature would allow users to charge followers a monthly price for extra stuff, including “exclusive content,” “community access,” and “subscriber-only newsletters,” among other perks. (Twitter’s example showed one user charging followers $4.99 per month for added content.) Super Follow will also allow creators to put certain tweets, fleets and chats — its audio chat feature similar to Clubhouse — behind a paywall.



Twitter didn’t offer an expected roll-out date for the feature. Super Follow was included in a “What’s Next” section of its presentation, indicating the feature is being tested but not ready for mass launch just yet.



*Also Read:* Twitter Stock Hits Record High on Aggressive User and Revenue Growth Estimates



The new feature comes as Twitter is looking to move beyond its dependence on ad sales to drive revenue — something Twitter recently said was a goal for the company moving forward — and puts it squarely in competition with companies like OnlyFans and Patreon, which also help creators make money off their followers.



The announcement also came after Twitter shared aggressive user and revenue growth targets earlier in the day — a move that helped the company’s share price shoot higher. After jumping about 5%, Twitter’s stock price is on track to close the day north of $74 per share, which would set a new all-time high for the San Francisco-based company.



