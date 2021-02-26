Climate Change, Deforestation Threaten Monarch Butterfly Migration
Published
The population of monarch butterflies that migrated south to Mexico to hibernate fell 26% from a year earlier.Full Article
Published
The population of monarch butterflies that migrated south to Mexico to hibernate fell 26% from a year earlier.Full Article
The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests to hibernate this winter fell by 26 percent from the year..
The director general of WWF-Mexico urged governments and scientists to work on addressing the issue.