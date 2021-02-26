Queen Elizabeth urges people to get vaccine: "It didn't hurt at all"
Published
The queen said that those who are hesitant to get the vaccine "ought to think about other people other than themselves."Full Article
Queen Elizabeth II says people “ought to think about others” when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, as she urged..
The Queen had her jab in January and said that it "didn't hurt at all"