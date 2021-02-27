FAA seeks $27,500 from passenger it says struck flight attendant
Confrontation arose after dispute in which a passenger's companion refused to wear a mask on a domestic flight.Full Article
The FAA alleges that the unnamed passenger struck a flight attendant in the face after being asked to leave the plane.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are seeking a $27,500 civil penalty against an airline passenger who allegedly struck a..