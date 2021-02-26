FDA Advisory Panel Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
An advisory panel on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine. It's now up to the FDA to make a final decision.Full Article
An FDA panel has cleared the way for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and California is anticipating the delivery of more than..
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is nearing the end of the FDA approval process. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.