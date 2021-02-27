LAPD: Woman Returns Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs To Police
The Los Angeles Police Department Friday safely recovered Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen Wednesday night by thieves who shot the dog walker.Full Article
