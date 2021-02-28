‘SNL': Kate McKinnon’s Dr Fauci Hosts Vaccine Game Show

Well, another week in 2021, another new episode of “SNL” without any parody of presidential level politics. We’re not making a value judgment about this, after all there’s a 50/50 chance any sketch could end up either missing the point or trying to hard to both-sides things. But just considering how much we saw Alec Baldwin’s Trump on the show in early 2017, it’s just weird.



Anyway, the latest cold open sketch featured Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci for a coronavirus vaccine briefing that turned out to be a fake game show parodying everyone wanting to get the vaccine, called “So You Think You Can Get the Vaccine.”



The sketch featured as a panel of judges three Democratic governors: Alex Moffat showed up as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pete Davidson once again played Andrew Cuomo, and Cecily Strong played Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The premise was that these three would decide which of the show’s contestants could get the vaccine.



Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodom, Melissa Villasenor and Bowen Yang showed up as civilians vying for the vaccine. And then once again Aidy Bryant showed up to give the people what they want, her extremely fun parody of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, this time dinging his ridiculous performance at CPAC on Friday. And then Mikey Day came out as an elderly man who qualified for the vaccine but had no idea how to use the internet in order to make an appointment.



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Martha Stewart Is Still 'Really Pissed' Her Probation Officer Barred Her From Hosting 'SNL'



Olivia Rodrigo 'Shaking' Over 'SNL' Sketch About Her Hit Song 'Drivers License' (Video)