Golden Globes 2021: The List of Winners (Updating Live)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler just did their damn thing (from two different damn coasts) at the 78th annual Golden Globes on NBC. Let’s hand out some awards, shall we?



The first trophy of the evening went to Daniel Kaluuya for his supporting role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” No. 2 went to John Boyega for his work on “Small Axe.”



In terms of movies, the highest honor, Best Motion Picture – Drama, will come down to “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” In the musical and comedy category, the nominated films are “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs” and “The Prom.”



As for TV, the best drama series race features “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark” and Ratched,” and the comedy category is a competition between “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso.”



Will Netflix properties "Mank" and "The Crown" dominate in wins like they did in nominations? We'll let you know over the next few hours.



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE*

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

*Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER*

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE*

*John Boyega, “Small Axe” *WINNER*

Brandan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”



*BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED*

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS)



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION*

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”



*BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE*

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami…”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA*

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”



*BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE*

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas



“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite



“Io sì (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi



“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami…”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth



“Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq



*BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE*

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”



*BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

“Emily in Paris” – Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

“The Great” – Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA*

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”



*BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE*

“Anther Round” (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

“Minari” (USA) (Plan B; A24)

“Two of Us” (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)



*BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA*

“The Crown” – Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

“Ozark” – Netflix (MRC Television)

“Ratched” – Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE*

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE*

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION*

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”



*BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION*

“Normal People” – Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix (Netflix)

“Small Axe” – Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

“Unorthodox” – Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA*

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”



*BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE*

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”



*BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Music” (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

“Palm Springs” (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

“The Prom” (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY*

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”



*BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA*

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”



*BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA*

“The Father” (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix; Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

“The Trial of The Chicago 7” (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)