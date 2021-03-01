Prince Harry Feared ‘History Repeating Itself’ if He and Meghan Stayed in England (Video)

Prince Harry opens up to Oprah Winfrey about the growing fear that if he and his wife, Meghan Markle, remained in England, she would suffer the same tragic fate as his late mother, the beloved Princess Diana.



“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said in a wide-ranging interview for “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.” The Royal couple speaks frankly about marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and how the former Hollywood actress is handling life under intense public pressure.



“Were you silent… or were you silenced?” Winfrey asks Markle, who says the public scrutiny they faced in the media in England became “almost unsurvivable.”



*Also Read:* Meghan Markle Flooded With Praise for Miscarriage Op-Ed: 'Wise, Painful, Generous'



“For me,” Harry says, “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for (my mother) going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us… but at least we have each other.”



The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz.



“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air Sunday, March 7, 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.



Watch the two teasers below:



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Megxit Complete! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Return as Working Royals



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Have Second Child



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Spotify Podcast Deal