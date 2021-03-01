Watch Chadwick Boseman Widow’s Tearful Golden Globes Acceptance: ‘He Would Say Something Beautiful’ (Video)

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward gave an emotional acceptance speech during the 2021 Golden Globes after Boseman won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”



“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going,” Ledward said. “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.”



Boseman died in late August of cancer at the age of 43. In a statement, Boseman’s family disclosed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had been quietly battling the disease ever since.



In the four years after his diagnosis, which came just after his star-making first appearance as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” Boseman endured what his family said were “countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” while still managing to star in seven films. Among those productions were “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” and, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”



Boseman was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a Drama alongside Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins” for “The Father,” Gary Oldman for “Mank” and Tahar Rahim for “The Mauritanian.”



Watch the video above.





