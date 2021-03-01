Arizona mayors are declaring March 1 COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day
Some mayors have joined an effort from U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., to recognize March 1 nationally for COVID-19 victims and survivors.
Phoenix, Tempe, Fountain Hills and Litchfield Park have issued proclamations marking March 1 as "COVID-19 Victims and Survivors..