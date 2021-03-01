Arizona COVID-19 updates: State reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, no new known deaths
Published
As Arizona continues to rank high in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, efforts to increase the number of vaccinations are underway.
Published
As Arizona continues to rank high in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, efforts to increase the number of vaccinations are underway.
Across northeast Indiana, 93 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.
Across northeast Indiana, 76 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday.