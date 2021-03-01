Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, GOP Lawmakers Take Aim At Foreign Espionage
Published
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday a new initiative focusing on protecting Florida from foreign influence.Full Article
Published
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday a new initiative focusing on protecting Florida from foreign influence.Full Article
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to set penalties and allow the state and members of the public to file lawsuits against five tech giants he..
New numbers reveal few long term care center staffers in Florida have received the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s not because they..