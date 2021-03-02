Texas Governor Greg Abbott Ends Statewide Mask Mandate, Opens State 100%
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the “statewide announcement” Tuesday afternoon that it's time to open Texas 100%.Full Article
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, as well..
Governor Greg Abbott delivered a televised statewide address Wednesday, Feb. 24 discussing the recent power outages experienced..
Last week Texas experienced a cold snap that resulted in serious statewide damage, death, and destruction. The collapse of the..