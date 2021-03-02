FBI director defends handling of intelligence on Capitol riot, says white supremacists pose biggest domestic terror threat

FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the bureau's handling of intelligence prior to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Wray also said racially motivated violent extremists pose the greatest domestic terror threat. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quiijano with more on his testimony and an update on the investigation into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.