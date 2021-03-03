Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host (and Compete on) ‘Family Game Fight’ at NBC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are about to test their marital bonds by teaming up professionally to host — and compete on — NBC’s new one-hour game show “Family Game Fight.”



The 10-episode series is inspired by Bell and Shepard’s “antics” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is where the married couple revealed the news of the show on Wednesday. Watch them make the announcement with Ellen DeGeneres, who will executive produce the series, in the video above.



NBC describes “Family Game Fight” as testing “brains, brawn and family bonds,” with each episode of the series seeing Shepard and Bell “part ways and be ‘adopted’ into a family of four as they compete in a series of insanely fun games with a big cash prize up for grabs.”



*Also Read:* Ratings: 'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and 'The Bachelor' to 3rd Place



“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”



Shepard added: “Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”



NBC is now casting “Family Game Fight,” looking for family teams of four.



“Family Game Fight” is executive produced by DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Bell and Shepard.



The game show is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, in association with Telepictures.



*Also Read:* Golden Globes Lose Nearly Two-Thirds of Last Year's TV Audience



“NBC is thrilled to be the network bringing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard together to host a game show for the first time,” Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said. “We’ve been wanting to work with them as a duo for years. Their energy is infectious, their comedic sensibility comes so naturally, and their transparency about their relationship is what makes them so relatable and loveable. ‘Family Game Fight’ was born out of the true competitive, yet playful and loving spirit Dax and Kristen have towards each other. We are excited that we get to work with them as on camera talent and side by side as producing partners.”



Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, added: “Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen. They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition. They are pure magic together.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Seth Meyers to Host 'Late Night' Through 2025 Under NBC Contract Extension



'Nurses' Episode Pulled From NBC's Digital Platforms Over Criticism of Orthodox Jewish Storyline



CNN's Biden Town Hall Ratings Top Fox News, MSNBC Combined in Key Demo